BENTON CITY, Wash. - 8:30 p.m. - Several fire crews are working the fire near the Webber Canyon area. Many agencies responding to a wildfire now working around the Ruppert Road area.

7:55 p.m. - The American Red Cross has opened its emergency shelter at Kiona-Benton City High School. The school is located at 1205 Horne Drive in Benton City. If you are in the path of this wildfire, and are able at this time to evacuate safely to the high school, authorities say you need to go now.