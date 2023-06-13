BENTON CITY, Wash. - 7:55 p.m. - The American Red Cross has opened its emergency shelter at Kiona-Benton City High School. The school is located at 1205 Horne Drive in Benton City. If you are in the path of this wildfire, and are able at this time to evacuate safely to the high school, authorities say you need to go now.
Assistance at the shelter includes food, cots and other immediate needs. If you evacuate to the shelter, you must bring prescription and emergency medication, clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene items, important documents, diapers, formula and other comfort items.
7:40 p.m. - The Yakitat fire is now at 7,000 acres. A Level 3 evacuation has been put into place for people and a shelter has been set up at KiBe High School.
This is not a "warning" evacuation. This is a dangerous situation. When a Level 3 evacuation is issued, people must leave the area due to the threats of the fire.
7 p.m. - KAPP KVEW's Morgan Huff said two houses are on fire at this time. Planes are dumping fire retardant on the homes but Morgan said the blaze is massive at this time.
6:20 p.m. - The City of Kiona is being evacuated due to the wildfire, the Benton County Sheriff said.
Authorities are going door to door to help people leave.
KAPP KVEW's Morgan Huff said authorities told her the Red Cross is being set up at Kiona - Benton City High School for people who need shelter and help.
5:30 p.m. - People who live on or near Horse Heaven Hills and are affected by the large wildfire west of Benton City are being asked to leave.
KAPP KVEW's Morgan Huff said she has spotted a group of people who have already left their homes. Authorities are updating them now.
Planes are scooping up water from the Columbia River near Kennewick and Richland in an effort to attack the wildfire from the air.
We have been informed that viewers who watch KAPP on Dish or DirecTV may lose us as we are now working on a back-up generator. One of our transmitters has been damaged in the fire. We will continue to keep you updated.
4:45 p.m. - A large wildfire just west of Benton City is stretching fire agencies thin across Benton County.
KAPP KVEW's Bret Parker said several fire crews were out near Yakitat Road. A large cloud of smoke could be seen in the Horse Heaven Hills area.
Benton County Fire District #2 is at the scene and airplanes are also battling the blaze from above. The planes can be seen circling above the city of Kennewick.
We will continue to update you. KAPP KVEW's Morgan Huff will bring us more details soon.
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued the warning Tuesday morning due to dry and windy conditions.
Red Flag Warnings are issued when critical fire conditions are present. This means a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.