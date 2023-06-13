Horse Heaven Hills Fire - 6-13-2023

BENTON CITY, Wash. - 7:55 p.m. - The American Red Cross has opened its emergency shelter at Kiona-Benton City High School. The school is located at 1205 Horne Drive in Benton City. If you are in the path of this wildfire, and are able at this time to evacuate safely to the high school, authorities say you need to go now.

Assistance at the shelter includes food, cots and other immediate needs. If you evacuate to the shelter, you must bring prescription and emergency medication, clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene items, important documents, diapers, formula and other comfort items.