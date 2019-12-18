Utility worker injured while working on transmission line near Hanford

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. -- A worker was injured while working on a transmission line in Franklin County on Tuesday, according to Avista Utilities.

Rescuers responded to the incident along the Columbia River near the Hanford Site around 2:40 p.m.

The Spokane-based utility company issued a statement regarding the incident:

We are saddened to learn that an employee of a contractor to Avista was injured today in the course of work on an Avista transmission line near Franklin County. We're concerned for all individuals involved and care deeply about the safety of our employees and all those we work with. We are still working closely with the teams involved and local authorities to understand the facts of the situation. We will share additional details as we know more.

Avista Utilities is involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy. The company provides energy services and electricity to 389,000 customers and natural gas to 357,000 customers in a service territory that covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon.