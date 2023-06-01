Skip to main content
Washington AG sues manufacturers, citing 50+ years of 'forever chemical' lies

"Call it corporate greed, call it whatever you want; all I know is Washingtonians are being harmed," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said.

PFAS Lawsuit AG Ferguson

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against 20 manufacturers claiming they made millions selling a firefighting foam they marketed as safe despite knowing for decades it contained PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals" that can contaminate water sources and is linked to serious health issues like cancer and birth defects.

“Call it corporate greed, call it whatever you want; all I know is Washingtonians are being harmed," Ferguson said. “Harm that’s been caused from the San Juan Islands to Yakima to Moses Lake to Spokane.

Legislature OKs bill banning chemicals in food packaging

Yakima Bureau Chief/Multi-Media Journalist

Emily Goodell joined the KAPP/KVEW team in February 2019.

Emily was born in raised in Yakima, where she currently works as our Yakima Bureau Chief. She’s worked in nearly every journalism medium, but above all else, her passion is investigative reporting. At the Yakima Herald-Republic, Emily worked as a breaking news, city government and crime and courts reporter. She’s served as a city government and education reporter at the Ellensburg Daily Record, a freelance journalist for Yakima Valley Publishing and as Northwest Public Broadcasting’s Yakima Correspondent.

Emily completed a news reporting internship with Spokane Public Radio and an arts and culture reporting internship with The Inlander, an alternative urban weekly in Spokane, Wash.

She also covered censorship and freedom of the press issues facing student media across the nation at the Student Press Law Center in Washington, D.C. Emily graduated from Whitworth University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Mass Communication.

In college, Emily worked with her colleagues and researchers at Florida International University on a collaborative project looking at the experiences of women working as professionals in the communication field. Throughout her high school and college career, Emily competed in speech and debate tournaments at the regional, state and national level.

Emily is an avid traveler. Within the U.S., she’s visited 16 states and the District of Columbia. Outside the country, she’s also been to Canada, the United Kingdom and South Africa. While in Durban, South Africa, Emily was more than 10,000 miles away from her hometown — about as far as you can get.

