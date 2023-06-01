Washington AG sues manufacturers, citing 50+ years of 'forever chemical' lies

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a lawsuit against 20 manufacturers claiming they made millions selling a firefighting foam they marketed as safe despite knowing for decades it contained PFAS, the so-called "forever chemicals" that can contaminate water sources and is linked to serious health issues like cancer and birth defects.
“Call it corporate greed, call it whatever you want; all I know is Washingtonians are being harmed," Ferguson said. “Harm that’s been caused from the San Juan Islands to Yakima to Moses Lake to Spokane.
It's a reality for many families living near military facilities that spent decades using aqueous film-forming foam that contained PFAS during training exercises and in firefighting efforts. That includes hundreds of East Selah residents living near the Yakima Training Center whose drinking water wells have tested positive for high levels of PFAS.
Local, state and federal governments have already spent millions on research and temporary fixes, but the Washington Department of Health estimates a full cleanup will cost between $5.3 million and $62.8 million for a single site.
Ferguson said not only are taxpayers footing the bill for those cleanup efforts, but those facing contaminated drinking water are often facing additional expenses.
"A family in Yakima, for example, they had to put in an entire purification system in their home that cost thousands of dollars in order to make sure that their kid can drink safe, clean water," Ferguson said. "That's outrageous.”
Ferguson said that's why he filed a lawsuit against 3M, DuPont and 18 other manufacturing companies that made and sold products with forever chemicals starting in the 1950s and 1960s and continued to do so even after they became aware of the dangers they presented to the environment and human health.
"It's an old story that we've seen in movies before where a corporation knows the harm that a product causes and yet, despite the warnings from their own employees, despite the internal memos detailing the health impacts, they choose to ignore those warnings," Ferguson said. "There's a mountain of paperwork, there's a mountain of evidence.”
An internal memo from DuPont shows they knew as early as 1981 that exposure to PFAS could cause birth defects and that the company went so far as to move their female employees out of that area of the plant to reduce the risk of exposure. The same memo shared concerns about the company’s image and liability.
“Did they stop producing it? No. They doubled down on it in the pursuit of profits," Ferguson said.
In 1999, an environmental specialist at 3M named Richard Purdy resigned from his position and in his resignation letter, claimed the company had directed them not to write down or send emails about the project because of how those "speculations could be viewed in a legal discovery process."
Purdy had authored a report on PFAS contamination in marine life the previous year and noted it was the company’s refusal to act on PFAS contamination and their actions taken to obscure it that led to his departure.
“At almost every step, I have been assured that action will be taken—yet I see slow or no results," Purdy said in his resignation letter. "For me, it is unethical to be concerned with markets, legal defensibility and image over environmental safety.”
According to the lawsuit, when 3M stopped manufacturing AFFF in the early 2000s, DuPont took over the market despite its own research and internal concerns from employees. Ferguson said the company also took measure to ensure most of its assets would be protected from future lawsuits.
"DuPont planned and executed a series of corporate restructurings designed to separate its valuable assets from its billions of dollars of legacy environmental liabilities—especially those arising from PFOA and other PFAS contamination," the lawsuit said.
At one point, one of the company's in-house lawyers reportedly wrote to his co-counsel, saying "Our story is not a good one, we continued to increase our emissions into the river in spite of internal commitments to reduce or eliminate the release of this chemical into the community and the environment because of our concern about the biopersistence of this chemical.”
Ferguson said the lawsuit asks the court to impose significant penalties on the companies for their conduct and require them to pay a significant amount to help repair the damage that they've caused to the environment and to the health of Washingtonians.
"This will be a long road," Ferguson said. "These cases are not easy. But our goal is to hold them accountable and to clean up the mess they cause and to help Washingtonians who are grappling with the adverse impacts of their conduct."
