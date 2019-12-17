Washington state and federal health insurance enrollment deadlines pushed back
Washington families now have more time to apply for state health insurance
The deadline was initially December 15, but the new deadline is Monday, December 30 at 8 p.m.
As of Sunday, over 209,000 people in Washington State for coverage through the state, including 36,000 new members.
To apply for state healthcare you can visit:
· Online - Washington Healthplanfinder
· Mobile - WAPlanfinder app
· In-person – Assistance available at enrollment centers or through brokers and navigators
· By phone – Exchange Customer Support Center 1-855-923-4633 | TTY: 1-855-627-9604
The open enrollment period for Obamacare has also been extended until December 18, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Monday. You can learn more about the Affordable Care Act here.
