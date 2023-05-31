Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash By: Morgan Huff Morgan Huff Author email May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 Updated 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation Washington State Patrol WSP TOPPENISH, Wash. -- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is looking for witness of a car crash that resulted in critical injuries for a person involved. On May 27, 2023 just after 3 p.m. two cars crashed on State Route 22 in the intersection of North Track Road.WSP said the driver of a white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The Silverado then hit a Ford Fairlane who was traveling eastbound. According to WSP, the driver of the Fairlane was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital in Seattle. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken into custody for vehicular assault. If you have any information or witnessed the crash contact WSP Detective Ryan Sauve (509) 734-5817 or (509) 572-5161, also by email at Ryan.Sauve@wsp.wa.gov.MORE ON YAKTRINEWS.COM News 'The kids run Echo Glen': Union details dangers staff face after assault, breakout at juvenile facility By Emily Goodell News Walla Walla Public Schools received its first electric school bus By: Morgan Huff COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Highway Patrol Highways Law Enforcement Washington State Patrol Transport Land Transport Government Alabama Department Of Public Safety Ennis Shooting Silverado Car Crash (509) 734-5817 Chevrolet Silverado Driver Seattle Ryan.sauve@wsp.wa.gov Ford Fairlane Sauve Crash Contact Wsp Detective Governor Washington (509) 572-5161 Toppenish Ford Ryan Sauve Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash Richland Police make arrest in homicide investigation Washington's Department of Labor and Industries proposing new rules on employers safety for outdoor workers "I am so very sorry," Kennewick woman's kind act ends in fire and felony charges Latest News Grandview's roundabout project opens up 34-acre space for new businesses Get ready, come July 1st, money to come out of Washington workers paychecks for WA Cares Fund Richland Fire and Emergency Services says goodbye to firefighter Trevor Ergeson after 32 years of service One arrested after stabbing in Kennewick Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after two car crash More News