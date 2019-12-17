News

Washington state sues feds over courthouse immigration arrests

By:

Posted: Dec 17, 2019 12:14 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 12:15 PM PST

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations, saying it interferes with the state's authority to run its judicial system.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. It says when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions.

A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary court order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there. The administration has appealed that order.

The University of Washington's Center for Human Rights said in a report in October that it had documented 51 reported immigration arrests at courthouses in the state since 2016. The researchers said they believe many more arrests have happened, but that it has been difficult to document them because ICE refused to release the information.

The Washington Supreme Court has also asked federal immigration authorities to stop making courthouse arrests.

Ferguson scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.

 

