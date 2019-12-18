More News Headlines
- Columbia Park Trail in Kennewick renamed 'Paul Parish Drive' in honor of longtime councilman
- Student makes shooting threat towards Highlands Middle School
- Two attempted burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Pasco
- WATCH LIVE: House set to vote on Trump impeachment
- Here are the four new Washington laws to take effect in 2020
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »