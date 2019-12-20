Weekend Preview: Winter Wine-derland, Toy Train Christmas and Living Nativity

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Here's a look at events happening around our region this weekend.

Winter Wine-derland Holiday Party

Enjoy live music by Evan Egerer, a vintage 62 photo booth and horse drawn carriage rides.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Badger Mountain Winery in Kennewick

Tickets are $15 for kids and $25 for adults, which includes a 10 minute carriage ride, a glass of wine or hot cocoa and a holiday cookie. Call 509-627-4986 to make a reservation.

For more information, click here.

16th Annual Toy Train Christmas

Enjoy model trains, decorated Christmas trees and caboose rides to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Toppenish

Tickets are $5 for children and $8 for adults.

For more information, click here.

Living Nativity

Watch Hillspring Church's production of Living Nativity. The hour-long show will begin inside the church and then end outside around the manger so dress warm!

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 23

WHERE: Hillspring Church in Richland

Shows are 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. and tickets are free for those under 5 years old, $5 for ages 5-12 and $10 for adults.

Buy your tickets online, by clicking here.