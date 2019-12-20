News

Weekend Preview: Winter Wine-derland, Toy Train Christmas and Living Nativity

By:

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 09:19 AM PST

Updated: Dec 20, 2019 09:19 AM PST

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Here's a look at events happening around our region this weekend.

 

Winter Wine-derland Holiday Party

Enjoy live music by Evan Egerer, a vintage 62 photo booth and horse drawn carriage rides. 

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Badger Mountain Winery in Kennewick

Tickets are $15 for kids and $25 for adults, which includes a 10 minute carriage ride, a glass of wine or hot cocoa and a holiday cookie. Call 509-627-4986 to make a reservation.

For more information, click here.

 

16th Annual Toy Train Christmas

Enjoy model trains, decorated Christmas trees and caboose rides to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 21 and Sunday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Northern Pacific Railway Museum in Toppenish

Tickets are $5 for children and $8 for adults. 

For more information, click here.

 

Living Nativity 

Watch Hillspring Church's production of Living Nativity. The hour-long show will begin inside the church and then end outside around the manger so dress warm!

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 20 through Monday, Dec. 23

WHERE: Hillspring Church in Richland

Shows are 6-7 p.m., 7-8 p.m. and 8-9 p.m. and tickets are free for those under 5 years old, $5 for ages 5-12 and $10 for adults. 

Buy your tickets online, by clicking here

 

Web Portal

COPYRIGHT 2019 YAKTRINEWS.COM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION.


More News Headlines

News Photo Gallery

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020
Getty Images

Lawmakers who aren't seeking reelection in 2020

The battle for control of Congress is more than a year away but some lawmakers are already deciding not to run for reelection, setting up a few potentially interesting campaigns in the 2020 election.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195
Washington State Patrol

PHOTOS: Semi teeters off side of Hwy 195

A semi carrying numerous cars and trucks slid off Highway 195 near Colfax Wednesday morning and got stuck teetering over the edge above a canyon. The driver got out safe. Tow trucks are at the scene working to get the semi back on the road. FULL STORY: Semi carrying multiple cars teetering on side of Highway 195 near Colfax, driver out safe

Read More »
19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019
Burak K via Pexels

19 CEOs who quit or were fired in 2019

The CEO position was more volatile than ever in 2019. A record number of chief executives left their positions this year, according to a report from career tracking firm Challenger, Gray and Christmas. 

Read More »
Epic celebrity apologies
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Epic celebrity apologies

Many celebrities have found themselves in hot water over intoxicated rants, bizarre behavior or tantrums they thought were being thrown out of the public eye. Take a look at some of the most memorable celebrity apologies.

Read More »
PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

PHOTOS: Snow across the mid-Columbia, Yakima Valley

Look at the snow all across the area!

Read More »

KAPP-KVEW Local News

This Week's Circulars