Wildfire Season 2023 KAPP KVEW - June 14, 2023

Hanson Fire, Benton City by Yakitat Rd - June 13, 2023

 Morgan Huff

REGIONAL -- Wildfires are beginning to run rampant around Southeastern Washington; Several counties in the area have thousands of acres of land destroyed by massive wildfires and the season is just beginning. The hot weather, dry conditions and extreme wind gusts make the perfect environment for a wildfire to not only start easily but spread even quicker. Being prepared for a fire can possibly save your life. 

WILDFIRE PREVENTION