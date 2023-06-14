REGIONAL -- Wildfires are beginning to run rampant around Southeastern Washington; Several counties in the area have thousands of acres of land destroyed by massive wildfires and the season is just beginning. The hot weather, dry conditions and extreme wind gusts make the perfect environment for a wildfire to not only start easily but spread even quicker. Being prepared for a fire can possibly save your life.
WILDFIRE PREVENTION
The National Interagency Fire Center says humans cause about 87% of all wildfire and most of them could've been prevented.
A "red flag" warning may be put in place in areas where high temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds are expected. You can help prevent wildfires by:
Covering burning barrels with a weighted metal cover, with holes no larger than 3/4 inch. (If you are allowed to burn, check with your local burn ban sources)
Do not throw cigarettes and/or matches out of a vehicle. It may ignite dry grass and easily become a wildfire.
Extinguish outdoor fires properly. Drown fires with water and stir to make sure everything is cold to the touch.
Never leave fire unattended. Sparks or embers can blow into leaves or grass.
SMOKE SAFETY
If you're unsure on how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke or work outside, below are some ways to protect yourself.
Try not to add to indoor pollution - Don't use anything that burns, like candles or fireplaces and avoid smoking.
Don't rely on dust masks- Paper comfort or dust masks are commonly found at hardware stores and are used to trap large particles, like sawdust. These masks will not protect your lungs from smoke. A properly worn N95 mask will offer some protection.
Avoid smoke exposure while outdoors - Before traveling to a park or forest, check to see if any wildfires or prescribed burns are happening in the area.
Your health can be at serious risk when wildfires are active. Smoke impacts visibility in the area and can cause health effects that can be life-threatening. Some of the symptoms of smoke exposure include:
Coughing
Trouble Breathing
Stinging Eyes
A scratchy throat
Runny Nose
Irritated sinuses
Wheezing and/or shortness of breath
Chest Pain
Headaches
Asthma Attacks
Tiredness
Fast Heartbeat
According to the CDC, those who are most at risk are older adults, pregnant women, children and those who have pre-existing respiratory and/or heart conditions.
EVACUATION PROCEDURES
When wildfires start to threaten homes, wildlife and peoples safety, authorities may decide to evacuate people from their homes. In Washington, there's up to a level 3 evacuation level:
Level 1: Be Ready
Check Local News sources
Tell neighbors
Help others
Assemble a kit if you haven't already
Level 2: Be Set
Have an emergency kit ready
Know your plan and meeting place
Level 3: GO!
You are in immediate danger and need to leave as soon as possible
This level of evacuation is required - If ignored, emergency services may not be able to assist you further
Check Media for more information
What should I bring in an emergency kit?
A lot of people may not know what to bring or have important items readily available in the case of an evacuation. Washington State Emergency Management Division suggests you bring the items below:
Non-perishable/canned food
Water
Flashlights and extra batteries
Battery powered radio
Whistle
Toiletries
Access to important documents
First aid kit
Multi-purpose tools and knife
Garbage bags
Cell phone charger/extra battery
Medications
Duct Tape
Extra pair of clothes
Hat and Gloves
These are considered the "bare minimum" of what you should have in your emergency kit. For more information, click here.