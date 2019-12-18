Winter storm warning in the Cascades, heavy snow possible through Friday
The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will be in effect for the Cascades from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday with heavy snowfall expected in the mountain passes.
Six inches to three feet of snow are possible above 3,000 feet.
Travel conditions "could be very difficult" through Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass. The heaviest snow is expected north of Stevens Pass.
Anyone traveling through the passes or other affected areas in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties are advised to carry a flashlight, food and water in the car in case of emergency.
Additionally, Ellensburg and the Kittitas Valley will be under a winter storm watch Wednesday evening through Thursday night with four to eight inches of snow possible.
For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 511.
Visit the NWS website for more information.
More News Headlines
- Columbia Park Trail in Kennewick renamed 'Paul Parish Drive' in honor of longtime councilman
- Student makes shooting threat towards Highlands Middle School
- Two attempted burglary suspects arrested after police chase in Pasco
- WATCH LIVE: House set to vote on Trump impeachment
- Here are the four new Washington laws to take effect in 2020
KAPP-KVEW Local News
-
YakTriNews.com App
Download our app for access to instant stories and information!Read More »
-
YakTriNews.com Newsletters
Sign up for Breaking News, Daily Headlines, Severe Weather Alerts & more!Read More »
-
ABC ALL-STARS
Sign up to be a member of ABC All-Stars for exclusive games, contests and prizes!Read More »