Winter storm warning in the Cascades, heavy snow possible through Friday


  KAPP-KVEW STAFF

Dec 17, 2019 05:26 PM PST

Updated: Dec 17, 2019 06:13 PM PST

The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will be in effect for the Cascades from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Friday with heavy snowfall expected in the mountain passes. 

Six inches to three feet of snow are possible above 3,000 feet. 

Travel conditions "could be very difficult" through Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass. The heaviest snow is expected north of Stevens Pass. 

Anyone traveling through the passes or other affected areas in Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties are advised to carry a flashlight, food and water in the car in case of emergency. 

Additionally, Ellensburg and the Kittitas Valley will be under a winter storm watch Wednesday evening through Thursday night with four to eight inches of snow possible. 

For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 511.

Visit the NWS website for more information. 

