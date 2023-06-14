(CNN) — A popular song from Hong Kong’s democracy movement has begun to disappear from several major music streaming sites – including in some locations overseas – days after the Chinese business hub’s local government filed an injunction to ban the tune.

“Glory to Hong Kong” was created in 2019 and became the unofficial anthem of the now crushed democracy protests in the city, with demonstrators singing renditions throughout the mass protests that raged across the city for months on end that year.