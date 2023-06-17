(CNN) — At least 17 people were killed, including five children, after an airstrike hit a residential area in Sudan’s capital Khartoum on Saturday, according to the country’s health ministry, hours before the United States and Saudi Arabia announced a 72-hour ceasefire.

At least 25 houses were destroyed in the airstrike that hit the Yarmouk district, the ministry said on its Facebook page, where they posted a video showing residents pulling out dead bodies from under the rubble.