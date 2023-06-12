(CNN) — The oldest of four children who survived a plane crash in the Amazon jungle has been praised for her “heroic role” in keeping her siblings alive throughout the ordeal, their grandfather said, as search efforts turn to locating Wilson, a missing search and rescue dog who kept them company.

The Mucutuy children, ages 1 to 13, survived in the dense jungle for more than a month when their plane crashed on May 1 – killing their mother Magdalena Mucutuy Valencia as well as the pilot and another passenger.