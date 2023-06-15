An American tourist has died following an attack near Germany’s Neuschwanstein Castle

The victim had gone for a hike on Wednesday with her friend, a 22-year-old American woman.

 Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa/picture alliance/Getty Images

(CNN) — A 21-year-old American woman died after being assaulted and pushed down a slope by an American man near one of Germany’s most popular tourist sights, Neuschwanstein Castle, in Bavaria, according to local police.

The woman died overnight after sustaining serious injuries, police in Bavaria said in a statement issued Thursday.