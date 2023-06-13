An ‘unprecedented drought’ is affecting the Panama Canal. El Niño could make it worse.

An “unprecedented drought” is affecting the Panama Canal’s water supply and leading authorities to impose surcharges and weight limits on ships traversing the key global trade route, according to the Panama Canal Authority.

 Gonzalo Azumendi/Stone RF/Getty Images

Ships move through the Panama Canal through a lock system, which uses water from several freshwater reservoirs to float the massive cargo vessels overland.