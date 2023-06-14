(CNN) — Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate was served with legal papers by UK lawyers Wednesday after Romanian authorities upgraded the severity of the trafficking charge against him and his brother.

Tate, a professional fighter-turned media personality from Chicago who has racked up billions of views online for his rants about male dominance, is being probed over allegations of organized crime, human trafficking and rape. He has denied the allegations.

CNN’s Sophie Tanno contributed to this report.