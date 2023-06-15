At least 15 dead in Canada highway collision By Sara Smart, CNN Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Fifteen people are confirmed dead after a collision between a bus and a truck on a rural highway near Carberry, Manitoba, on Thursday afternoon, according to police.Ten more victims have been taken to the hospital, Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill with Royal Canadian Mounted Police said at a press conference.A majority of those on the bus were seniors who lived in and around the city of Dauphin, Hill said.This is a breaking news storyThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth New Miss Juneteenth Queen to be crowned Friday in Pasco UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident Latest News Hermiston School District students will no longer be paying for lunches! Oregon recalls frozen strawberries after Hepatitis A outbreak Hat Rock Fire exceeds 15,000 acres burned, evacuations have been lowered Legends Casino gives out more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofits, schools Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona More News