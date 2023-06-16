At least 25 dead after attack on Ugandan school By Isaac Yee and Chris Lau, CNN Jun 16, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — At least 25 people have been killed and eight injured after a school in western Uganda was attacked by armed rebels from the Allied Democratic Force, police said on Saturday.Armed rebels of the ADF, which has ties to ISIS, attacked the Lhubirira secondary school in Mpondwe, along the country’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday night, police said.“A dormitory was burnt and a food store looted. So far 25 bodies have been recovered from the school and transferred to Bwera Hospital,” Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga said on Twitter.A further eight people remain in critical condition at Bwera Hospital, he added.The spokesperson said that Ugandan Police and the Uganda People’s Defense Force were in “hot pursuit” of the suspects.This is a developing story. More to comeThe-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Yakima man identified in homicide investigation in Benton County Family tags along as Ben Franklin Transit driver of 39 years retires Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah Major ‘Jeopardy!’ flub has producers saying ‘forget it ever happened’ Latest News New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County 70% contained, more than 16,000 acres burned Hover fire in Benton County continues to smolder Hansen Fire continuing to spread, surpassing 6,000 acres Ruppert Road fire is 100% contained, firefighters stopped the spread of the flames More News