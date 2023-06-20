At least four Israelis killed in West Bank shootings, says rescue service By Amir Tal and Elliott Gotkine, CNN Jun 20, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jerusalem (CNN) — Four people were killed and four more were wounded in shootings near the settlement of Eli in the West Bank, Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service said Tuesday.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said terrorists had opened fire near a gas station and that one of them had been neutralized. Israeli troops were pursuing additional suspects, the IDF said.The four wounded were taken to hospitals in Jerusalem or Petach Tikva, the rescue service said.Residents of Eli have been told to stay in their homes.This is a breaking news story. More to follow.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. This is a breaking news story. More to follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Oasis Fire is contained, evacuations remain in place throughout the night California woman identified in fatal crash in Yakima County Suspect identity, victim's names still not released days after deadly Gorge shooting Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Latest News City of Ellensburg to hold free Bike Rodeo, Touch a Truck events for kids on Wednesday Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant 'Why do something like that?': Deadly shooting near Gorge leaves people in fear and panic New antique shop opens its second location in Richland Hat Rock fire in Umatilla County 70% contained, more than 16,000 acres burned More News