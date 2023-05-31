Brisbane, Australia (CNN) — Three Australian newspapers are claiming a major win in a high-stakes defamation case brought against them by the country’s most decorated soldier who claimed they had damaged his reputation by publishing claims of alleged war crimes in Afghanistan.

The ruling, delivered by Federal Court Justice Anthony Besanko on Thursday, brings a dramatic end to a long-running trial and delivers another blow to the reputation of the nation’s military, already damaged by revelations the emerged during 100 days of testimony.