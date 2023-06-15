Boris Johnson deliberately misled UK Parliament over Covid lockdown breaches, inquiry finds By Luke McGee, CNN Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save London (CNN) — Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been found by a parliamentary committee to have deliberately misled parliament over breaches of Covid-19 lockdown rules.This is a breaking story. More details soon…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona Wildfire outbreak triggers team response in Benton County. Here's how they did it. 'It would have been a tragedy': Yakima DV Coalition program helped child exposed to meth UPDATE: Benton Co. wildfire now at 1,000 acres, upgraded to Type 3 incident Accused Idaho killer wants to challenge indictment Latest News Legends Casino gives out more than $1 million in grants to local nonprofits, schools Hansen Fire devastates Webber Canyon and Kiona To avoid station closure, Yakima Fire proposes adding city EMS levy to the ballot Wildfire Season 2023 is in full force, here's what you need to know Yakima County Drug Court graduate strives to be a 'beacon of hope' for others More News