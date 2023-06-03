(CNN) — When the call came in, the staff at Animals Asia jumped into action. A bear in Vietnam’s northeastern Haiphong region had been kept captive for years, her bile harvested in painful and invasive ways – and the farmer was finally giving her up.

The team found a familiar scene when they arrived at the farm, early on a recent morning. The bear, named Sunset, was caged in a dark and dingy room, the narrow metal bars rusted through, her paws covered with pus, her fur missing clumps and her claws so overgrown they dug into her flesh.