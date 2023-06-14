Eastern Ukraine (CNN) — His forearms bulged with the effort of holding onto the straining leash of a slobbering dog. The creature’s muffled grunts could be felt as much as heard – like the growls of a souped-up truck.

Which was fitting, given that his owner’s call sign is Brabus – after the German firm specializing in bulking out luxury vehicles with engineering testosterone.

Additional reporting by Olha Konavolava, Pierre Bairin and Sanjiv Telreja.