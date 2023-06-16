(CNN) — A climate activist in New Zealand faces 10 years in jail after a court found her guilty of forgery for sending a fake letter to the speakers at an oil industry conference, telling them it had been postponed due to the climate crisis.

Rosemary Penwarden, who lives near Dunedin, sent a letter to people who were slated to speak at the PEPANZ (Petroleum Exploration and Production Association of New Zealand) conference in 2019, posing as the conference organizers.