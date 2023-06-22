Court dismisses Navalny’s appeal against lack of access to writing materials in prison

Navalny appears in a video link during a hearing at the Russian Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, June 22, 2023.

 Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP

(CNN) — Russia’s Supreme Court has on Thursday dismissed an appeal by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny against restrictions imposed on access to writing materials in prison, according to Russian independent news site Mediazona.

Navalny, who attended the hearing via video link, had been challenging the restrictions imposed on access to writing materials in prisons “not only for himself, but for all prisoners” during a hearing at the Supreme Court in Moscow, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said.