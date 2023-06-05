Balasore, Odisha (CNN) — Manto Kumar was traveling on the Coromandel Express with six of his friends when his train compartment began to violently shake like an earthquake.

“Suddenly something crashed into us. Some of the coaches rolled to the other side,” the 32-year-old restaurant worker told CNN from a hospital in India’s eastern Odisha state.

CNN’s Manveena Suri, Dhruv Tikekar and Sania Farooqui contributed reporting.