EU states accused of neglect after only 271 Afghans were resettled in Europe last year: International Rescue Committee

 Azizi/Xinhua/Getty Images

(CNN) — The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said European Union states have “consistently neglected the needs of Afghans” in a report published on Wednesday, where it found that only 271 of the more than 270,000 Afghans identified as needing permanent protection were resettled in the bloc in 2022.

Afghans represent the third largest refugee population globally, the IRC said, adding that many Afghans still lack pathways to safety in Europe nearly two years after the Taliban’s takeover.