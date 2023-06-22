(CNN) — A German court has convicted a former ISIS member of war crimes for enslaving and abusing a young Yazidi woman, the victim’s counsel said Wednesday.

The convicted German national, a 37-year-old woman referred to by the Higher Regional Court of Koblenz as Nadine K., was found guilty of “aiding and abetting genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes,” according to a statement. She was sentenced to nine years and three months for her involvement in the abuse of the victim.