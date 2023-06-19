Heat, drought and fire: Europe’s year of extremes in 2022 will not be a ‘one-off,’ new report finds

(CNN) — The climate crisis is taking an enormous toll on Europe, which was ravaged by extreme heat, drought, wildfires and glacier melt last year, a new analysis has concluded.

A joint report by the World Meteorological Organization and the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service found that last summer was the hottest on record for Europe and caused more than 16,000 excess deaths, according to the report.