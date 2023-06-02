(CNN) — It’s all systems go for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize lately. It was only recently revealed that one of Asia’s greenest cities – Singapore – will be the location of the third annual award ceremony in November. Now we’re hearing about a new partnership between the Prince of Wales’ initiative and online video platform YouTube.

The two-year affiliation will see the production of mini-documentaries, Q&As and creator collaborations designed to educate audiences on climate change and sustainability, Kensington Palace revealed on Tuesday.