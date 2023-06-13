Abuja, Nigeria (CNN) — Hundreds of people, including wedding guests, are feared dead in north-central Nigeria after a boat they were traveling in capsized in the river Niger early Monday, a local chief told CNN on Tuesday.

Abdul Gana Lukpada, a traditional chief in Kpada, in Patigi district of north-central Kwara State which is located along the banks of the river Niger, told CNN some stranded wedding guests had resorted to cross the river from neighboring Egboti village in Niger State to Kpada with a boat, following heavy rains that flooded the roads.