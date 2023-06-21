Large fire breaks out in central Paris following suspected gas explosion By Joseph Ataman and Niamh Kennedy, CNN Jun 21, 2023 9 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Paris (CNN) — A large fire broke out in central Paris on Wednesday afternoon, following a suspected explosion, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.A CNN producer at the scene has seen over five teams of firefighters fighting the flames. Over seven ambulances lined up along the Rue Saint Jacques.At least four people have been seriously injured by the incident, according to BFM.In a tweet posted shortly after 5 p.m. local time (11 a.m. ET), police in Paris asked people to avoid the area near Rue Saint Jacques, in the city’s 5th arrondissement.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant Bear hangs from 2nd-floor window, climbs into Colorado home, then eats family's pork chops California woman identified in fatal crash in Yakima County Latest News East Yakima kids could see new aquatic center by summer 2025 Pasco Police Department celebrates Goose's first birthday! Grant Co. Sheriff releases information, id's in Gorge Amphitheater shooting City of Ellensburg to hold free Bike Rodeo, Touch a Truck events for kids on Wednesday Court docs: Yakima Co. prosecutor who handles sexual assault cases accused of groping man at restaurant More News