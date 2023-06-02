(CNN) — Two passenger trains and a goods train collided in an accident on Friday evening in the city of Balasore in eastern India, according to a video statement by Sri Pradeep Jena, chief secretary of Odisha, the state where the crash took place.

“We cannot rule out fatalities,” Naveen Patnaik, Odisha’s chief minister, in what he described as a “violent train accident.” He added that “we have not yet counted the number so I cant officially confirm exact number” of fatalities.