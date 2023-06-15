Pope Francis has been discharged from hospital following surgery By Helen Regan, CNN Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Pope Francis was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli hospital Friday where the 86-year-old was recovering from abdominal surgery.This is a developing story. More to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Ellensburg offers sports camps, library program to keep kids active during summer break Ellensburg animal rescue hosts fundraiser event Saturday to help save 'misfits' in need Hermiston School District students will no longer be paying for lunches! Oregon recalls frozen strawberries after Hepatitis A outbreak Hat Rock Fire exceeds 15,000 acres burned, evacuations have been lowered More News