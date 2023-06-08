Rome (CNN) — Pope Francis was recovering well in a Rome hospital on Thursday, the day after the 86-year-old had abdominal surgery that renewed health fears.

“The night went well,” said Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni, in a statement on the Vatican’s press office Telegram account. Bruni added that more information will be released later on Thursday morning.

