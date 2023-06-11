(CNN) — Scotland’s former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested as part of the police investigation into the finances of the Scottish National Party (SNP), the most high-profile SNP official yet to be questioned in the probe.

In a statement, Scotland Police said “a 52-year-old woman has today, ​Sunday, 11 June, 2023, been arrested as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”