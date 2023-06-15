(CNN) — Young captive-bred wildcats were set free in the Scottish Highlands last week – the first release of its kind in Britain.

The cats were bred and released by Saving Wildcats, a European project led by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) in partnership with a group of conservation and governmental organizations. It wouldn’t reveal the exact number that had been released, describing it as “a few,” and adding that a total of 22 wildcats would be introduced over the coming months.