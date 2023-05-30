South Korea says North Korea launches ‘space projectile,’ setting off evacuation alarms in Seoul and Japan

South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a “space projectile” triggering emergency alerts in Seoul and Japan, weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pictured here in Pyongyang, on March 1, ordered officials to prepare to launch the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite.

 KCNA/Reuters

(CNN) — South Korea’s military said North Korea fired a “space projectile” Wednesday, triggering emergency alerts in Seoul and Japan, weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered officials to prepare to launch the country’s first military reconnaissance satellite.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch occurred around 6:29 a.m. Two minutes later, an air raid siren sounded in Seoul, and a minute after that a text message was sent urging residents to “prepare to evacuate and allow children and the elderly evacuate first.”