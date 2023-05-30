SpaceX mission carrying former NASA astronaut, three paying customers departs space station

(CNN) — A SpaceX capsule carrying a decorated former NASA astronaut and three paying customers departed from the International Space Station at 11:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, kicking off the final leg of a historic weeklong mission for the crew.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splash down off Florida’s coast around 11:04 p.m. ET Tuesday.