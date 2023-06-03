San Francisco (CNN) — When the first astronauts venture to Mars in the future, the crew will need access to healthy, fresh food — but there are no cosmic grocery stores along the way. And the round trip to the red planet is expected to take about three years.

Food is one of the many challenges NASA faces before sending humans into deep space, but it’s a big one. Nutritious food that also stimulates the appetite is necessary to keep astronauts healthy, and freeze-dried options won’t be enough.