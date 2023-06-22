These endangered leopards are disappearing from Cambodia

Hong Kong (CNN) — The Indochinese leopard is dangerously close to becoming extinct in Cambodia, according to wild cat conservationists, who spent more than a decade looking for the creatures and found just 35.

According to a report from Panthera, a global wild cat conservation organization, researchers set up hundreds of cameras in two protected areas in Cambodia’s Eastern Plains Landscape between 2009 and 2019.