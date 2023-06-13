Three people found dead in major incident in Nottingham, UK police say By Cat Nicholls, CNN Jun 13, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Three people were found dead in the English city of Nottingham on Tuesday in what police called a major incident.A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Nottinghamshire Police said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Investigators reveal new information in shooting of Kennewick carjacking suspect UPDATE: Homes evacuated during Finley wildfire, one building damaged Pat Sajak, longtime host of ‘Wheel of Fortune,’ is retiring 1 person dead, 5 others shot at house party in Benton City Wildfire burns 1200 acres near Mabton Monday Latest News Downtown Yakima business owners pitch their own parking proposal to replace city's plan Yakima Co. to get $10.9 million from settlement with opioid distributors UPDATE: Homes evacuated during Finley wildfire, one building damaged Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas More News