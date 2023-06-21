(CNN) — The Uganda military has rescued three students, who were kidnapped Friday in an attack on a school, along with a woman and two kids who were previously abducted by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel group, inside the Virunga National Park in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, authorities told CNN.

Military spokesman Brigadier Felix Kulayigyesays said “two terrorists” were killed and two guns recovered from them inside the Virunga National Park in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo,