(CNN) — Two teenage students and a man in his 50s were stabbed to death, and a further three people were injured after a stolen van plowed into them, in a spree of violence across the English city of Nottingham early Tuesday morning.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19-year-old students at the University of Nottingham, and Ian Coates, a school janitor, were fatally stabbed.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls, Niamh Kennedy, Sharon Braithwaite, Gayle Harrington and Sana Noor Haq contributed reporting.