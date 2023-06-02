Hong Kong (CNN) — Two women have been stabbed to death in a Hong Kong mall in a frenzied – and apparently random – attack that has shocked a city where violent crime is rare.

Graphic video clips circulating on social media appear to show the attacker pinning one of the women to the floor and repeatedly stabbing her. They also show the woman’s friend trying to fend off the attacker, without success. Though the footage does not show it, she too was later stabbed.