Kyiv (CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has given his clearest indication yet that Ukraine’s long-awaited push to liberate territory still held by Russia’s occupying forces is underway, saying “relevant counteroffensive and defensive actions are taking place in Ukraine.”

Speaking in Kyiv Saturday, the Ukrainian leader was asked to respond to comments by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, who said Friday, “It can be stated with absolute certainty that the [Ukrainian] counteroffensive has begun.”