US citizen detained in Russia after appearing at Moscow court By Josh Pennington Jun 10, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A US citizen has been detained in Moscow according to a Telegram statement from Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction.The man was detained on Saturday where “the Khamovniki District Court of Moscow took a preventive measure against an American citizen,” it said.The court statement described the man as a “former paratrooper and musician” and he “is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people.”“A preventative measure in the form of detention was taken,” the statement added.The man will remain in custody until August 6, 2023, according to the statement.CNN has reached out to the State Department for comment.This is a breaking news story. More to come.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice 'Literally skin and bones,' local rescue and training academy help Belgian Malinois found in Pasco The Public Market at CRW in Kennewick celebrates one year anniversary Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima grads return to their former elementary, middle schools to inspire students Latest News Thousands expected to attend Yakima Pride Festival & Parade this weekend Yakima Valley Libraries revives old Bookmobile program to reach underserved areas Pasco business complains, Clean Sweep now unable to provide 'Water Ministry' without permit, 30 day notice Indictment alleges Trump described Pentagon 'plan of attack,' shared classified map related to military operation Fire crews used train tracks to get to McNary fire More News