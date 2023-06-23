(CNN) — Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of private military group Wagner, has vowed to retaliate after accusing Russia’s military leadership of killing a “huge amount” of his forces in strikes – a claim that defense officials quickly denied.

In Telegram post on Friday, Prigozhin – who has frequently criticized Russia’s traditional military hierarchy – accused them of “trying to deprive us of the opportunity to defend our homes and instead hunt down Wagner PMC.”