(CNN) — A record-breaking water plume erupted from Saturn’s moon Enceladus, and the James Webb Space Telescope was watching when it occurred.

Beneath the thick, icy crust of Enceladus is a global saltwater ocean. Previous missions like Cassini have spied plumes jetting for hundreds of miles between cracks — dubbed “tiger stripes” by scientists — in the ocean world’s surface. The geyser-like plumes release water vapor, organic chemicals and ice particles into space.